T-Mobile donates $50,000 to support Disabled American Veterans’ Patriots Pitch contest

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has received a $50,000 donation from T-Mobile to sponsor the organization’s veteran entrepreneurship contests, DAV Patriots Pitch.

Hosted three times annually, the contests are specifically designed for veteran and spouse founders to showcase their innovative business ideas, secure potential investment and educate their fellow entrepreneurs on the art of pitching their ventures.

Inspired by the popular TV show “Shark Tank,” this dynamic event brings together a panel of accomplished veteran investors, industry experts and successful entrepreneurs who are eager to support and invest in veteran-led businesses. The contest is a part of DAV Patriot Boot Camp—an entrepreneurial program that empowers founders in the veteran and military community, including spouses, to become entrepreneurs.

“We are grateful to T-Mobile for helping us grow this exciting program and incentivizing our entrepreneurs,” said Barry Jesinoski, DAV’s CEO and national adjutant. “As the presenting sponsor, T-Mobile provides veterans with the opportunity to refine their pitch and compete for non-dilutive capital to grow their business. This opportunity is life-changing for each veteran and their family.”

Headquartered in Erlanger, DAV provides an expansive range of nationwide programs, such as benefits assistance, transportation to and from VA medical appointments, employment assistance and more – all at no cost to veterans and their families. The sponsorship marks the second year that T-Mobile has partnered with DAV.

“T-Mobile is proud to stand alongside DAV and support a program that will help veterans build new skills to grow their professional experience in an impactful way,” said Cole Staudt, T-Mobile External Affairs Manager. “We’re honored to renew our support of DAV’s mission and continue championing veterans, their families, small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

To learn more about DAV Patriot Boot Camp and DAV Patriots Pitch contests, please visit patriotbootcamp.org.

Disabled American Veterans