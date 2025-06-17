The Carnegie kicks off ’25-26 season with award-winning musical The Color Purple

The Carnegie kicks off its 2025-26 musical theatre season with THE COLOR PURPLE, running June 27 – July 6.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, THE COLOR PURPLE takes audiences on an unforgettable musical journey that celebrates the strength of the human spirit.

This moving production brings to life the story of Celie, an African American woman in the early 20th century, as she embarks on a remarkable journey of self-discovery.

With soul- stirring gospel, jazz, and blues music, THE COLOR PURPLE is a vibrant celebration of love, family, and the indomitable will to overcome.

The Creative Team

The production is directed by Torie Wiggins, choreographed by Julia Schick, with music direction by Jason Alexander Holmes. Producing Director of Theatre Tyler

Gabbard says “I am thrilled to share this timeless, moving story with our audiences.

Torie, Julia, Jason, and the entire team are crafting a production that is both intimate and epic.”

Director Torie Wiggins returns to The Carnegie after directing DREAMGIRLS and PROOF. Her work as a director, actor, and playwright has been featured at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Know Theatre, Falcon Theatre, and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM).

Choreographer Julia Schick returns from the national tour of HADESTOWN. A UC–CCM Musical Theatre graduate, Schick choreographed The Carnegie’s KINKY BOOTS and assisted on INTO THE WOODS and SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN.

Music Director Jason Alexander Holmes, Associate Director of Choirs at the May Festival, previously led music for The Carnegie’s LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL and numerous productions at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.

The design team includes Scenic Designer Tyler Gabbard (The Carnegie: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, HELLO, DOLLY!; The Children’s Theatre: THE WIZARD OF OZ, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST), Costume Designer Maria F. Ortiz Lopez (The Carnegie: TICK, TICK… BOOM; Ensemble Theatre: FIONA! THE MUSICAL), Lighting Designer Julie Cowger (The Carnegie: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, SEUSSICAL), Sound Designer Danielle Lobello (The Carnegie: SEUSSICAL, The Children’s Theatre: FROZEN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST), and Wig and Hair

Designer Tiara M. Jones (The Carnegie: LADY DAY…; Ensemble Theatre: JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING).

The Cast

Jordyn Jones, a current musical theatre student at UC–CCM, makes her professional stage debut as Celie. Kenneth Early, seen locally at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, and Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, plays Mister. Brandi La’Sherrill plays Nettie. La’Sherrill starred as Billie Holiday in The Carnegie’s 2023 production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL. The cast also features Brittany “Harmony” Hayes as Sofia (The Carnegie: DISENCHANTED), Elana Danielle Elmore as Shug Avery (The Carnegie: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME; La Comedia: SISTER ACT, NEWSIES), JavonCameron as Harpo (The Carnegie: DREAMGIRLS), and Kertu Bell as Squeak (The Carnegie: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL).

Edin Kebede (The Carnegie: SEUSSICAL), Fiona Capri (The Carnegie: DREAMGIRLS), and Roniece Hutchins (Dayton Playhouse: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND) play the church ladies. The ensemble includes William Boatwright Jr. (Cincinnati Opera: BLIND INJUSTICE), Jathan “JB” Briscoe (The Carnegie: KINKY BOOTS, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL), Nia Buchannon (Wright State University: THE APPLE TREE), Caira Carmelle (Orangelight Theatre: SISTER ACT), Austin Hoard (Cincinnati Landmark Productions: SOMETHING ROTTEN), Mary E. Patton (Touring: SISTER ACT, DREAMGIRLS), Deondra Kamau Means (Know

Theatre: BLERDS), and Carter Minor (The Carnegie: SEUSSICAL, GREASE).

Ticket and Performance Information:

When: June 27 – July 6, 2025

Where: The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd, Covington

Run Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including an intermission

Price: $18-$45

Purchase: Tickets may be purchased online at thecarnegie.com, by calling 859-957-

1940, or in person from the Box Office.

This production contains mature themes including domestic abuse, violence, incest and strong language.

THE COLOR PURPLE is sponsored by New Riff Distilling. THE COLOR PURPLE is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036.

The Carnegie is Northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue providing theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. The Carnegie facility is home to The Carnegie Galleries, the Otto M. Budig Theatre, and the Eva G. Farris Education Center. More information about The Carnegie is available at www.thecarnegie.com or by calling (859) 491-2030.