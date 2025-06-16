Three more counties, in Western Kentucky, added to state’s Chronic Wasting Disease site

New Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance measures are now in effect for three Western Kentucky counties, Henderson, Union and Webster, following the detection of CWD in a deer harvested just across the Ohio River in Posey County, Indiana.

In response, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a CWD Surveillance Zone for the three counties, expanding the state’s existing surveillance area, which includes Ballard, Breckinridge, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hardin, Hickman, Marshall, Meade and McCracken counties. The zone brings specific regulations to help limit the spread of the disease among deer.

Key regulations now in effect:

• Mandatory testing. Hunters in Henderson, Union and Webster counties must bring deer harvested during the first three days of modern gun season (Nov. 8–10, 2025) to a staffed check station or CWD Sample Drop-Off site for testing.



• Carcass transport limits. Whole carcasses or high-risk parts from deer harvested in the zone cannot leave the three counties. Permitted items for transport include de-boned meat, clean skulls and teeth, antlers (with or without a clean skull cap), hides and finished taxidermy mounts. Carcasses of deer harvested outside the zone may be brought in.



• Rehabilitation ban. The rehabilitation of deer is prohibited within the surveillance zone.

Chronic Wasting Disease is caused by abnormal proteins called prions and affects white-tailed deer, elk and other animals in the deer family. There is no known cure or vaccine, and the disease is always fatal in infected animals. The disease is not known to be transmissible to people, but as a precaution the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not consuming meat from deer that test positive for the disease. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife always recommends not consuming meat taken from animals that appear to be sick or in poor condition.

Since 2002, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has CWD-tested more than 60,000 deer and elk from across the state. Hunters all across the state are encouraged to submit samples through CWD Sample Drop-Off sites or CWD Sample Mail-in Kits at any time during the hunting season. The test comes at no monetary cost to the hunter, and results are typically returned within 4-6 weeks.

More information about CWD, the surveillance zone and the agency’s response plan can be found at fw.ky.gov/cwd.