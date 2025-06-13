U.S. Forest Service offering fee-free days June 14, 19 as part of National Get Outdoors Day, Juneteenth

On June 14 and June 19, the USDA Forest Service will waive standard amenity fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas. Saturday, June 14 celebrates National Get Outdoors Day, inviting everyone to connect with the great outdoors for healthy, active lifestyles. And Thursday, June 19 celebrates the historic Juneteenth holiday.

On these special fee-free days, standard amenity fees are waived for day use sites — like picnic areas, developed trailheads, and destination visitor centers. Some exceptions apply. To check if a site will be fee free and for safety alerts, contact your local national forest website.

About 95% of national forest land can be enjoyed fee-free, year-round. Where fees are assessed, at least 80% of these funds are reinvested at the collection site, to provide needed maintenance and services or pay for future improvements.

The Forest Service offers fee-free access a few times each year to encourage exploring national forests and grasslands. The remaining fee-free observances for 2025 are National Public Lands Day on Sept. 27 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

For more information about interagency passes, visit the Forest Service’s Passes and Permits webpage.

The Forest Service encourages everyone to take advantage of these fee-free opportunities to experience the great outdoors. Get outside and connect with nature to reflect, exercise and make memories.

United States Forest Service