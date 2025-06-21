UK basketball to play at Arkansas, host former player Travis Perry and Ole Miss next season

Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky will play defending national champion Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt twice next season.

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball league schedule on Wednesday, and the Wildcats will play each school in the league at least once this season. Kentucky will host Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Texas at Rupp Arena.

The contest against the Rebels will bring back former Kentucky guard Travis Perry, who transferred to Ole Miss following one season with the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s road games include Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. The team’s visit to Arkansas will mark the team’s first against former coach John Calipari in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks defeated the Wildcats 89-79 last season in Calipari’s return to Rupp Arena.

The team’s non-conference schedule includes Indiana, North Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State and St. John’s. Kentucky will play Purdue and Georgetown in a pair of exhibition games at Rupp Arena.

Other games include, Loyola University of Maryland, Tennessee Tech, North Carolina Central and Bellarmine.