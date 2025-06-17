Villa Hills resident Becky Jones re-elected first vice president of Kentucky League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky elected five officers and adopted a new budget and program at its 2025 Annual meeting on earlier this month in Lexington.

The new officers include:

• President: Jennifer Jackson, M.D., Lexington

• 1st Vice President: Becky Jones, Villa Hills

• 2nd Vice President: Jen Krimm, Lexington

• Secretary: Martin Rivers, Lexington

• Treasurer: Susan Perkins Weston, Danville

Officers serve two-year terms. Jackson, Jones, and Weston were re-elected to serve second terms.

The League program adopted for the 2025-26 year includes:

• Educate, register, and empower Kentuckians to participate in our democracy

• Advocate for full restoration of voting rights

• Defend and protect accessible voting procedures

• Work for government transparency

• Work for open primaries

The Friday evening program featured an opening from LWV US CEO Celina Stewart and a conversation with Mary Ann Miranda, Associate General Counsel for Academics, Finance, Students, and Athletics, University of Kentucky. Miranda discussed and answered questions about the State of Democracy.

On Saturday, League delegates and other members heard from LWV US President Dianna Wynn, and state League committee chairs, including an expanded plan to advocate for restoration of voting rights for those with past felony convictions. Local League leaders shared highlights of their activities in the past year.

The meeting concluded with a discussion panel focused on “Women Leading Change in Kentucky.” Participants shared about the variety of their experiences gained as nonprofit leaders, student activists, and elected government officials.

League of Women Voters of Kentucky