Warmer weather brings out mosquitoes — here are some tips to combat them and protect yourself

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Now that we are in the hot weather season, it’s time to take steps to protect yourself and community against mosquitoes this summer.

National Mosquito Control Awareness Week is being observed June 15-21, with a goal of raising awareness about the health risks posed by disease-carrying mosquitoes, such as West Nile, and to encourage proactive measures to reduce their populations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are over 200 types of mosquitoes that live in the continental United States and U.S. territories. About 12 types spread germs that can make people sick. Nuisance mosquitoes bother people but do not spread germs. Because you can’t tell if a mosquito is spreading germs when it bites, protect yourself from bites.

One effective way to do this is by eliminating mosquito breeding sites near your residence.

Everyone can contribute to managing mosquito numbers by adopting preventive measures such as:

• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.

• Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and draining birdbaths on a regular basis.

• Maintain lawns by trimming hedges, keeping grass cut and removing heavy vegetation.

There are several ways you can avoid mosquito bites:

• Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. More information about insect repellents can be found here.

• When weather conditions permit, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give you extra protection. Don’t apply repellents containing permethrin directly to your skin. Do not spray repellents on the skin under your clothing.

• Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours, which are early morning and around dusk. Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.