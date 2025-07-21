A testimonial: What the right help at the right time can mean to an individual in need

This is Bre’s story about the impact Brighton Center has had on her life. Her last name has been withheld for privacy reasons.

Brighton Center didn’t just provide a helping hand; it gave me hope, guidance, and a new path forward when I didn’t know where else to turn. It all started when I was in high school.I lost my dad, and suddenly, I found myself facing a world that felt a lot darker and a lot more uncertain. With an absent mom and a sick grandmother, I felt like I was carrying a heavy weight all by myself. I wasn’t sure how to move forward or how to do anything, let alone figure out how to keep my grades up and plan for my future

I was put in contact with Brighton Center, an organization that would become my lifeline during some of the hardest years of my life. They offered me not just support but a sense of community when I felt utterly alone. They helped me understand that I wasn’t the only one facing hardship and that with the right resources and people in my corner, I could rise above the challenges I was dealing with.



But, of course, being a 16-year-old girl, I thought I had everything figured out.I lost touch with the organization for a few years, thinking that I was strong enough to face everything on my own. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

As the years went by, I found myself in even more difficult situations. After escaping an abusive relationship, I found myself homeless with the weight of my past, the trauma I’d experienced, and the struggles I had with my mental health all crashing down on me. I had no idea what to do next.

But in the midst of everything, I remembered Brighton Center. I knew I needed help, and I knew that they were the ones who could help me find my way back to a life I could build on my own terms. So, I reached out. I’ll never forget the warmth and encouragement I received when I did. It was like a door that had been shut for years, suddenly opening again, offering me a glimpse of hope. If not for Brighton Center’s staff giving me the gentle but firm guidance I needed, who knows where I’d be right now.

I was able to get into Center for Employment Training, Brighton Center’s incredible debt-free job training center. This set me on a path toward a fulfilling career.



I completed the program and now work as a Medical Assistant in a field that allows me to give back in a meaningful way. I care for cancer patients – people who, as I did at one point, find themselves facing some of life’s most difficult battles and helping to support these people in any way they need, whether it’s a shoulder to cry on when receiving a life-changing diagnosis or guiding them through extensive treatments. Because of the opportunities I’ve had, I’m able to support myself, maintain a stable job, and give back to my community in ways I never thought would be possible.

Brighton Center didn’t just help me find a career, they also helped me find a place to live. Opportunity House gave me a safe, stable environment where I could finally breathe and focus on becoming the person I wanted to be, free from the fear and instability I had known for so long.

And perhaps most importantly, they helped me find the therapy and mental health support I needed to heal from my past. They helped me process the trauma, face the pain, and develop the tools I needed to move forward with my life. Without that support, I truly don’t know where I would be today.

Without the support of Brighton Center’s donors, the people who make it possible for this organization to do its life-changing work, none of this would have happened for me, nor would it have been for the many others who rely on this organization to help them through their toughest times.

You have given me more than just resources – you’ve given me a future. You’ve helped me build a life that I can be proud of, and I am forever grateful for your generosity. I’m a successful woman with an incredible fiancé and healthy baby boy on the way, overwhelmed with love and support from everyone who has made a genuine impact on my life.

So, to everyone who has ever donated time, money, or resources to this organization…thank you for believing in people like me, for investing in our futures, and for showing up when we need you most. Because of your kindness and your commitment to making the world a better place one life at a time, I can achieve my dreams.

I promise you that your contributions have made a world of difference, not just for me, but for so many others who have been given a chance to thrive because of your support. And for that, we are all forever grateful.

