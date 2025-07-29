Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center announces new classes for fall, online registration begins Friday

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has announced new classes for the upcoming fall session.

Classes include live figure drawing, Ceramic Hand building for ages 11-13, Sewing for both youth and adults, and new additions to yoga, colored pencils, stained class, and more.

Students can also expect to find the well-known and loved classes such as pastels, watercolors, wheel-throwing, cooking, yoga, ballroom dancing, charcoal, art & mindfulness, among others.

Registration for the upcoming session begins Friday, August 1 at 8 a.m. At that time, new classes will be posted on the website, www.bakerhunt.org, where registration is available.

Baker Hunt has provided educational opportunities to the public for 103 years. Students know Baker Hunt as a place to take art, body, and cooking classes, as well as enjoy events such as art shows, concerts, and lectures.

Baker Hunt is located at 620 Greenup Street in Covington.

Questions about Baker Hunt programs can be directed to info@bakerhunt.org or by calling the main office at 859-431-0020.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center