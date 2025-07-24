Balloons & Tunes Festival returns to Pendleton County’s Kentucky Wool Festival grounds Saturday

The hills of Pendleton County will glow once again this Saturday, July 26, as the Balloons & Tunes Festival returns for its second year at the Kentucky Wool Festival grounds.

The family-friendly event runs from 5 to 11 p.m. and promises an evening of live music, food, glowing hot air balloons, and fun for all ages.

Last year’s debut festival drew an impressive crowd from across the region, and organizers are expecting an even larger turnout this year. In response, the Pendleton County Tourism Council has made several improvements, including more seating, expanded family activities, and a greater variety of food and drink vendors.

Admission is $10 per person (cash only), with children under 5 admitted free.

A major highlight for families will be the Children’s Hospital Kids Zone, offering a full range of free children’s activities. Nearby, inflatables, games, and hands-on attractions will keep young visitors entertained throughout the evening.

Ten colorful hot air balloons will be featured, glowing at dusk in a magical display of color and light. Two balloons will offer tethered rides for $15 per person (cash only), weather permitting, giving guests the chance to soar up to 200 feet above the festival grounds.

Music lovers will enjoy live performances by Jared Redden, a rising Kentucky country artist, along with local favorites The Bunker Boyz and Nichole Bezold. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or yard blankets to relax and enjoy the music and the glowing balloons.

More than a dozen food trucks will be on site, serving everything from sweet treats like ice cream and popcorn to savory sandwiches and more. Additional drink stations have been added this year to keep lines moving and guests refreshed.

The Kentucky Wool Festival Grounds are located at 48 Concord Caddo Road, just outside Falmouth. For more information, visit www.balloonsandtunesky.com.

Pendleton County Economic & Tourism Development