Because of cuts in federal funding, KET won’t be covering annual Fancy Farm event this year

Kentucky Today

The passage of the Rescissions Act that eliminates federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has prompted KET to eliminate this year’s coverage of the annual Fancy Farm political event.

CPB funding was the primary source of support for KET’s local productions and related services.

“We are extremely disappointed to not be at Fancy Farm, an event we have covered for decades,” said KET Executive Director and CEO Shae Hopkins.

“The unofficial kickoff to the political season is an important tradition, and we have been pleased to share this iconic event with our statewide audience through the years.”

More decisions to address the elimination of federal funding will be made in the coming weeks.