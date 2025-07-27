Beechwood grad Cole Howard one of only three Kyians accepted into U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Staff report

Cole Howard, a 2025 graduate of Beechwood High School, has been accepted into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 2029 graduating class.

The US Coast Guard Academy is regarded as one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the U.S. It is highly selective with a rigorous admissions process.

Howard is one of only three Kentuckians who were accepted into the academy in 2025.

Howard was an exceptional student at Beechwood High School. He graduated with a 4.4 GPA and scored a 35 on his ACT exam. He will play football at The Coast Guard Academy, having been a standout football player at Beechwood High school. He was recognized by the NKFCA as 1st team All Northern Kentucky (All Divisions), 1st team All Northern Kentucky Division 3, Cincinnati Enquirer 1st team all NKY/Indiana as well as multiple other awards.

He was also a finalist for the prestigious “That’s My Boy” award given out annually to a NKY football player who excels on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

He plans to study Marine and Environmental Science while at the Coast Guard Academy with plans to attend a graduate program in Engineering.

Howard reported for the Coast Guard Academy’s “Swab Summer” on June 30. Swab Summer is a seven-week intensive training program for incoming cadets.

After Swab Summer Cole will start football practice with The Bears football team and begin taking classes.

After his time at the Coast Guard Academy he will be commissioned as an Ensign which is an officer rank equivalent to a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, Airforce, and Marine Corp.