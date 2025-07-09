CBC’s July 17 luncheon to feature two executives who are relocating their headquarters to Covington

Staff report

The Covington Business Council will convene its July 17th luncheon, centering on the topic of “Why Covington?”, at the Grand Ballroom, 6 E. 5th Street, Covington, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The CBC occasionally focuses on the reasons leading organizations desire to make Covington their home/corporate headquarters.

The latest case in point, the addition of Fischer Homes or Fischer Group which is relocating its corporate headquarters in two years to the former First District School in the 500 block of Scott Street across from the Public Library.

The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation, is moving this fall in the Ralph Haile Square on Madison at Pike Street.

The organizations’ chief executives will be featured in the program.

Tim McMahon, CEO of Fischer Homes will be discussing the company’s plan to bring at least 350 jobs to the new location. The Fischer project, in scope, is expected to amount to $11 million, expanding the current building from 65,000 square feet to 95,000 square feet.

Bernie McKay, President & CEO of the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, will discuss the Foundation’s relocation to Covington, making its new home at Ralph Haile Square in the building where Ralph Haile Jr. spent much of his professional life. The Foundation is an independent family foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

“The City of Covington in the next two years is going to add more than 350 weekday business people to the downtown foot traffic mix through these two organizations relocating to Covington,” said Pat Frew, executive director of the Covington Business Council. “This will not only mean additional customers to our coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and retail shops but an enhanced vitality to the urban core through the addition of intellectual and creative capacity energy.”

The event is filling up quickly, so make reservations here.