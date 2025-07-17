Center for Great Neighborhoods accepting nominations for annual awards celebration

The Center for Great Neighborhoods (CGN) on Wednesday announced the organization will host its annual Heart of the Community Celebration October 16.

The awards ceremony is CGN’s signature benefit event of the year and brings together hundreds of residents and community leaders to celebrate the center’s work and community programming.

The annual benefit serves to recognize the residents and businesses of Covington who work hard every day to improve the quality of life in the city. Heart of the Community Awardees and Key to the Future youth awardees are nominated by their peers and are not chosen by CGN.

The Heart of the Community Award is presented annually to recognize community leaders who have made significant contributions to their street, neighborhood, or entire city. Receiving the recognition is a way to highlight the accomplishments of the leader, express gratitude for his/her donation of time and talent and inspire others to become involved in Covington.

The Key to the Future Awards recognize Covington youth residents who are outstanding leaders and devoted to the community. Community members are encouraged to nominate a youth and help provide the community’s greatest resource some deserved recognition.

This year’s event will feature the Covington Mayor Ron Washington and a who’s who of Covington business leaders and community leaders as guests enjoy local bites, drinks, silent auctions, and raffles supporting the mission of CGN.

Nominations can be made through links below:

The Center for Great Neighborhoods has served the Covington community since 1976 with programs including Covington neighborhood and community group support, real estate development, creative placemaking, the Covington Farmers Market, Keep Covington Beautiful, small business support, and youth programming like Covington Sparks.

Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington