Circus Mojo celebrates its 16th year and takes Summer Camp 2025 on the road from August 4-8 at the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Run away with the circus and learn aerial silks, juggling, stilt-walking, tight-wire, acrobatics, and celebrate with a fabulous pie-fight on Friday at the post Finale Show.

“For 75 years, Behringer-Crawford Museum has opened its doors to the greater Cincinnati region. We are delighted to host Circus Mojo as a part of our community outreach and share our space with jugglers, acrobats, and even a few clowns,” said Laurie Risch, Executive Director.

Circus is nomadic in its soul. Circus Mojo has utilized spaces all over the Cincinnati area in its commitment to training apprentices and providing youth opportunities to acquire new skills by channeling high-energy show-offs and coaxing some slapstick out of the timid.

“I’ve been called a circus freak plenty and let’s not get into how clown is used to describe many elected officials,” Says Paul Miller, founder of Circus Mojo. “I was an apprentice for a circus camp held at BCM in 1996 in between Ringling’s Clown College and my days on the circus train. It’s great to be back at the museum with a two-headed calf!”

Members of the BCM receive a 50% camp discount.

Register at www.circusmojo.com.

The museum is set in Covington’s Devou Park at 1600 Montague Road.

Camp runs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Campers pack a lunch and a water bottle.

Finale Show on Friday at 2 p.m. for campers (open to the public) to showcase their skills for friends and family, and express the Mojo motto:

TALENT, ZEAL, CONFIDENCE, DRIVE and SPIRIT

Have some Circus Mojo fun (Photos provided)