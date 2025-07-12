Covington police ask public to cram the cruiser with school supplies at Latonia Kroger

The Covington Police Department is teaming up with the Latonia Kroger to help local students start the school year strong.

On Saturday, July 12, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., officers will be stationed outside the Latonia Kroger (4303 Winston Ave.) for the Department’s annual “Cram the Cruiser” School Supply Drive.

Shoppers can purchase school supplies inside the store and donate them directly to officers on-site to pack a police cruiser full of essential classroom items.

The supplies collected will be used to fill backpacks gathered by several Covington Neighborhood Associations.

Those fully stocked backpacks will then be distributed, on a first-come, first-served basis, during the Covington Police Department’s National Night Out celebration on August 5.

Last year, the Department handed out 86 stuffed backpacks to Covington youth. This year, with help from community members, officers hope to distribute 100 backpacks.

“Working together to help kids ready themselves for the school year is a great way to make a positive lasting impact on our community and build meaningful relationships along the way,” Sgt. Rachel White, the Department’s Police Community Liaison, said.

Residents are encouraged to stop by, say hello to their neighborhood officers, and make a donation if they’re able.