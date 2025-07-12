Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Checking out college football players from the Tri-State

Checking out the Division I college football rosters in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana for Northern Kentucky players, there are a couple of stories that stand out for local guys about to report for the start of summer practice.

EKU’S HERGOTT MOVING: At Eastern Kentucky University, former Kentucky Mr. Football Cam Hergott, who earned that honor as a multi-dimensional MVP quarterback for his three-time state champion Beechwood Tigers with a record 12,534 offensive yards, has switched positions.

After three seasons as the backup quarterback and primarily special teams’ holder who played 24 games in his EKU career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound redshirt junior will line up as a wide receiver for the Colonels this season. He had a career-high 125 yards rushing with his first career TD this past season against Utah Tech.

WIBBERLEY BATTLING AT UK: After three seasons at center at Western Kentucky, Dixie Heights’ alum Evan Wibberley is in the running for the lone starting spot up for grabs on the UK offensive line going into the 2025 season after his transfer from WKU. With 25 games in his career and 14 starts for the Hilltoppers’ bowl team of 2024, the 6-5, 304-pound Wibberley anchored the top passing offense in Conference USA.

A former three-year starter at Dixie and first-team all-state player as a senior, the Edgewood resident will be battling senior Jager Burton for the starting center spot at UK. He joins starting tight end Willie Rodriguez (Covington Catholic) and No. 2 offensive guard Aba Selm (Simon Kenton) as local reps suiting up for the Wildcats this fall.

RICE AT MIAMI (OHIO): At 6-3 and 241 pounds, Brach Rice will be a redshirt freshman outside linebacker/edge rusher for a Miami of Ohio team that tied for the Mid-American Conference championship in 2024. He played in seven games as a freshman last fall. The former first-team all-stater owns a school-record 28 tackles in one game at Dixie.

KELLER KICKING IT AT U OF L : Redshirt junior Nick Keller , No. 98 out of Conner High, is listed as the backup placekicker and kickoff specialist for the Cards this season. He made his only PAT attempt last season.

SMITH 1ST YEAR FOR CARDS: Also at Louisville is 6-4, 260-pound defensive lineman Dillon Smith, who helped his Ryle Raiders to the state championship game a year ago in Class 6A. On the way to the finals, first-team all-state Dillon had four tackles, one for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in a 38-17 win over Louisville St. Xavier.

BOWLING ‘EM OVER AT MOREHEAD: As a redshirt freshman linebacker last season for the MSU Eagles, 6-2, 230-pound Josh Bowling played in all 12 games with 22 tackles, two for loss, with a sack, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery. His 123 tackles as a junior at Simon Kenton were second-most in the state that year.

BACK FOR YEAR 3: As a redshirt freshman offensive lineman at Morehead State in 2024, Ryle alum Drew Dickerson lined his 6-5, 310-pound frame for one game for the Eagles.

MCCORMACK AT MURRAY: Beechwood alum Liam McCormack is a wide receiver at Murray State coming off his redshirt freshman season. The 6-2, 200-pounder from Ft. Mitchell recorded one tackle last fall.

