Draft legislation would allow politicians to use campaign funds to pay for security measures

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Candidates and elected officials could pay for personal safety and security measures under legislation that Rep. Wade Williams, R-Earlington, says he is planning to file when the General Assembly convenes in January.

The use of campaign funds to pay for the reasonable costs of security measures for a state candidate, officeholder, member of his or her family and employees of the candidate’s campaign or the officeholder’s office would be an allowable campaign expenditure under Williams’ current draft. It seeks to modernize campaign finance laws and protect candidates, officeholders and their families.

The proposal is similar to House Bill 373 that he filed during the 2025 Regular Session. That measure cleared the House during the 2025 legislative session, but never received a floor vote in the Senate.

“Political campaigns can be highly charged,” said Williams. “Unfortunately, law enforcement continues to see a rise in violence and threats of violence toward candidates, elected leaders and their families, which has sparked growing safety concerns.”

In the proposed bill, the term ‘security measure’ includes but is not limited to: nonstructural security, such as security hardware, locks, alarm systems, motion detectors and security camera systems; structural security devices, such as wiring, lighting, gates, doors and fencing, so long as such devices are intended solely to provide security and not to improve the property or increase its value; security personnel and services that are bona fide, legitimate and professional; and cybersecurity software, devices and services. This language aligns with the federal language that was approved by the Federal Election Commission in 2024 and went into effect at the beginning of this year.

“Just last month, two Minnesota lawmakers and their families were victims of heinous, politically motivated attacks, and last summer, the president was shot at a campaign rally with thousands of people in attendance. Both incidents underscore the growing dangers elected officials and candidates face,” Williams added. “Amid growing political violence and threats, this legislation seeks to modernize campaign finance laws to ensure state candidates, elected officials and their families are properly protected.”

View the 2025 Regular Session version of HB 373, at apps.legislature.ky.gov.