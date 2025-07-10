FEMA reports $81M has been awarded counties affected by disaster declarations this year

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says nearly $81 million has now been awarded in housing and other assistance for residents in the counties affected by the three Presidential Major Disaster Declarations in Kentucky this year.

As of July 9, FEMA has approved more than $52.5 million in housing and other types of assistance to 7,255 Kentucky households, who suffered losses due to severe weather and flooding in February and more applications are being processed daily. The application period for February storms closed on May 25. But FEMA is still available to help if you have questions or need to provide documents.

FEMA has also approved over $26.1 million in aid to victims of the April severe weather outbreak. Kentucky survivors of April storms have until July 25 to apply. The 37 eligible counties are Anderson, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Calloway, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Daviess, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Henry, Hopkins, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Mercer, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Powell, Trimble, Warren, Webster and Woodford.

Finally, FEMA has approved more than $2.3 million for 440 Kentucky households due to the May severe weather and flooding. The deadline to apply for that disaster is July 23. Every homeowner or renter in Caldwell, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Trigg and Union counties who suffered damage or loss is encouraged to apply.



The easiest ways to apply for FEMA benefits are online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA mobile app. You can also start the process by calling 800-621-3362.



If your address or phone number changes at any time since you applied for assistance, let FEMA know immediately by logging into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service so FEMA can contact you.

