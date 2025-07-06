Fidelity’s ‘FIDTERNS’ program includes 60+ interns in Kentucky alone, campus’s largest class to date

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

For Fidelity Investments, it’s the Circle of Life. For Eryn Spor, it’s FIDTERN.

This summer, Fidelity’s FIDTERN internship program includes more than 60 interns – in Kentucky alone – the campus’s largest intern class to date.

“Actually, the Kentucky program boasts 63 interns,” Spor, Fidelity’s Head of University and Early Career Talent, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “In the United States, Fidelity has one main FIDTERM program, and we hire interns nationwide.”

As more Gen Zers step into the workforce, large employers like Fidelity are rethinking the format of their internship programs to incorporate a heightened focus on technology, professional developments and building a strong pipeline of talent.

“I do not handle the Kentucky region,” said Spor, a resident of Dallas/Fort Worth, and a 13-year Fidelity employee. “We use business partners to help recruit our talent.”

The Fidelity program focuses on:

• Building a solid foundation for the future with five simple money concepts to strengthen financial literacy: budgeting, credit, debt, investing, and retirement,

• Professional development workshops and events to support career exploration, resume development, and transitioning from campus to life in a corporate setting,

• Mentorship opportunities to help interns grow and develop as successful professionals post-graduation.

“Any student attending a university or community college program and owning an Associate, undergraduate or graduate degree can apply to the FIDTERN program,” Spor said. “A Computer Science degree is helpful, but we’re open to all majors.”

FIDTERNS are paid, says Spor.

“We consider them full-time employees, and they get paid time-off and can invest in our 401(k) program.”

Spor said FIDTERNS are recruited — in the Kentucky region – from about 14 strategic schools.

“We build partnerships as well as referrals,” she said, “and applications are on our website.”

Age requirements are not a problem.

“We base our decisions, on attending school,” she said. “And the good news, for our FIDTERNS, the conversion rate for full-time positions is about fifty percent.”

FIDTERNS can apply for a specific department, Spor says, or a specific role with the company.

“In fact, you can even apply for a different location. If you live in Covington and would like to work in Texas, that can be done, too.”

Fidelity has some eight different skill profiles to choose from, according to Spor – Human Resources, Technology, Operations, Corporate Series, and Finance are some of the main ones.

Kentucky’s FIDTERNS are part of the 1,140 students hired from more than 200 universities across the country as part of Fidelity’s commitment to fostering young talent.

“The FIDTERM program, has been going strong the past four years,” said Spor. “FIDTERNS bring energy. For our leaders, as well as a positive attitude for the company.”

Fidelity Investments, formerly known as Fidelity Management & Research (FMR) owned by FMR LLC and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, provides financial services. Established in 1946, the company is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with $5.8 trillion in discretionary assets under management, and $15.1 trillion in assets under administration, as of December, 2024.

Fidelity operates a brokerage firm, manages mutual funds, provides fund distribution and investment advice, retirement services, index funds, wealth management, securities execution and clearance, asset custody, and life insurance.

The Fidelity Fund incorporated in Massachusetts on May 1, 1930, with Edward C. Johnson II serving as president. The corporate structure changed in 1946 and became known as Fidelity Management & Research (FMR).

In 1969, the company formed Fidelity International Limited (FIL) to serve non-U.S. markets and subsequently spun it off in 1980 into an independent entity owned by its employees.

In 1982, the company began offering 401(k) products.

In 1995, Fidelity became the first mutual fund company to offer a webpage.

Now, let’s see if those FIDTERNS know these facts.