Gymnast, trap shooter named among 47th class of Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Four individuals with strong Kentucky connections who have made significant contributions to sports both within the state and nationally, have been selected for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) Class of 2025.

The 47th KSHOF class is comprised of Randall Cobb, an All-American football player at the University of Kentucky who set all-purpose yardage records and played 13 years in the NFL; Louisville native Carole Liedtke, a former University of Louisville gymnast and gymnastics coach and longtime international gymnastics judge; Tayshaun Prince, a two-time All-American at Kentucky who went on to win an NBA title and an Olympic gold medal; and Nora Martin Ross, one of the most accomplished female trap shooters in U.S. history.

A selection committee comprised of 15 sports media professionals from throughout the state chose this year’s class. All votes by the KSHOF Selection Committee were independently tabulated by regional accounting firm Dean Dorton, one of Kentucky’s largest accounting and advisory firms, with offices in Louisville, Lexington and Raleigh, N.C.

“The KSHOF Class of 2025 honors four exceptional individuals who represent a wide range of sports and occupations – each having made a major impact on sports in the Commonwealth and nationally,” said Louisville Sports Commission President and CEO Greg Fante. “This year’s inductees have worked diligently to make a difference in their respective areas. And we are proud to celebrate their achievements in Freedom Hall, home of the KSHOF’s official enshrinement gallery.”

“It’s with immense pride that we at Kentucky Venues watch the number of bronze plaques grow each year along the concourse of Freedom Hall,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues. “Few venues can match the rich sports history housed within these walls, and each new inductee adds to that legacy, serving as an inspiration for future generations.”

The KSHOF was founded in 1963 to honor athletes and sports figures who are Kentucky natives, as well as individuals who participated in their respective sport or made a significant impact in their sports-related field in Kentucky. Since 2018, the Louisville Sports Commission, a Kentucky-based non-profit whose mission is to attract, create, host and operate sporting events and activities that enhance the quality of life in Kentucky, has owned and operated the KSHOF.

The 2025 KSHOF class members and their families will be honored on Sept. 23, at Freedom Hall in Louisville. For ticket information call 502-587-6742.