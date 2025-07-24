Kentucky Proud to represent Kentucky agriculture at Great American Farmers Market in Washington, D.C.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced Kentucky Proud, the state’s official agricultural marketing brand, is participating in the Great American Farmers Market taking place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Aug. 3-8.

The weeklong celebration showcase of American agriculture brings together more than 50 vendors each day, representing 28 states across the country as a tribute to the creativity and resilience of farmers, growers, and producers who embody the heart of America’s agricultural heritage.

“Here in Kentucky, we know agriculture is the true backbone of our heritage and we are proud of it,” said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell. “Having our Kentucky Proud products represented on a national stage will bring much-deserved attention to Kentucky producers and farm families. We are beyond excited to participate in a celebration that highlights agriculture and the strength and grit of our American farmer.”

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Kentucky Proud program, which has been around for more than two decades, raises awareness of the state’s ever-expanding agricultural efforts to promote Kentucky’s farmers, farm families, and farm impact products grown, raised, or processed in Kentucky by Kentuckians.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Great American Farmers Market is held in celebration with America 250 — the countdown to America’s 250th anniversary. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced the market will kick off with a ribbon cutting, live music, and opening ceremony Aug. 3 and continue through Aug. 8.

“America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers dedicate their lives to feeding their fellow citizens, and the Great American Farmers Market gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase the rich bounty of our agriculture on the National Mall. No President has supported farmers more than President Trump. Every single day we are fighting for our farmers and ranchers by cutting taxes, strengthening the farm safety net, and delivering huge wins in the One Big Beautiful Bill so producers can continue feeding our nation for generations to come,” Secretary Rollins said. “This historic farmers market will give visitors to our nation’s capital opportunities to learn, shop, snack, and explore.”

For more information about the Great American Farmers Market and programming updates, visit www.usda.gov.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture