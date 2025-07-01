Life Learning Center celebrates second graduation ceremony of 2025

Life Learning Center hosted its second graduation ceremony of 2025 over the weekend, celebrating the candidates for change who have completed LLC’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life.

This milestone is more than a certificate; it marks the beginning of a new chapter for individuals who have worked hard to overcome challenges and build a brighter future. Graduates, dressed in caps and gowns, were recognized with Pomp and Circumstance. Each candidate for change has chosen to reclaim their story, proving that transformation is possible with perseverance and support.

The nonproft LLC graduation included speakers from the graduating class and John Zurborg, a longstanding volunteer of LLC. Zurborg’s speech celebrated the resilience, growth, and potential of LLC graduates. Drawing from years of coaching, the speaker reflected on witnessing individuals overcome barriers with courage and discipline, preparing not just for jobs but for meaningful, purpose-driven lives. He emphasizeed that each graduate holds unique, God-given gifts, the message encouraged them to pursue careers that align with their strengths—careers that not only provide income but also bring fulfillment.

With gratitude for the preparation received at LLC and reminders of wisdom from leaders like Colin Powell, his speech called graduates to step into the world with confidence, purpose, and the knowledge that they are not alone.

The mission of LLC is to deliver an innovative, holistic, integrated continuum of education and care to assist individuals in overcoming challenges and barriers, allowing them to step up to their highest potential. By helping people learn, secure, and sustain a better way of living through gainful employment, LLC builds a caring and serving community.

Since 2005, LLC has equipped hundreds of vulnerable and economically disadvantaged individuals with the necessary tools and resources to envision, achieve, and sustain a better future for themselves and their families.

LLC transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life, focuses on addressing five domains of life: Physical, Financial, Spiritual, Emotional, and Relational.

Through life skills training, career readiness programming and placement, and support resources, LLC empowers individuals to transform the trajectory of their lives.

The impact of this program on the community is far-reaching. In 2024 alone, LLC put $8.5M back into the local economy and saw a recidivism rate of 4.45%, which is a stark contrast against the national average of 83%.

Life Learning Center