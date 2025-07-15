Metropolitan Club closes doors after 35 years at top of RiverCenter, brings era to an end

After 35 years of service to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati communities, The Metropolitan Club (The Met Club) has concluded operations.

The decision, effective at end of business on Monday, follows a thorough evaluation by the Board of Directors and marks the closing of a chapter defined by connection, civic leadership and an unwavering commitment to regional unity, the Club announced in a press release.

Since its founding in 1991, The Met Club, located on the top floor of Covington’s RiverCenter, has served as a gathering place for people of diverse backgrounds, political affiliations and professionals from both sides of the Ohio River. Guided by its mission to “Bridge the Bridges,” the Club became a trusted space for fostering collaboration, championing community causes and strengthening the social and economic fabric of the region.



However, the post-COVID era significantly reshaped business and social dynamics. Remote work and reduced in-office engagements have diminished the traditional business lunch and gathering culture that once thrived at The Met Club. In addition, dramatic increases in food, beverage, labor and insurance costs have made sustainable operation increasingly unattainable.

Despite strategic pricing efforts, The Met Club operated at a financial loss for some time.



For more than three decades, The Met Club provided hospitality for a variety of events and functions. Among its most iconic was The Metropolitan Award Dinner, a black-tie gala recognizing individuals whose service and leadership extended across the entire regional population. The event served as a tradition of honoring unity and civic impact, which stands as one of the most meaningful contributions The Met Club offered to the region’s social fabric.



Throughout its history, the primary goal of The Met Club was to deliver high-quality space for our region’s most important gatherings. The club has played an integral role in bringing people together, inspiring progress, and creating lasting connections. This is, in large part due to the talented staff. Their commitment helped create the warm, professional environment for which The Met Club was known.



In recognition of the staff’s contributions, all eligible employees will receive a severance package to help support their transition, the club announced. The Met Club is also committed to assisting team members with alternative employment solutions, including referrals and job placement support, where possible.



The Governors Room, renowned for its sweeping views of the Cincinnati skyline, will remain a cherished memory for many who dined and celebrated milestones within its walls. While the closure marks the end of an era, the legacy of The Met Club will endure through the relationships, initiatives and sense of community it helped it thrive for 35 amazing years.



The Met Club will be contacting all individuals and organizations that have events scheduled events to assist with next steps and alternative arrangements.

Metropolitan Club