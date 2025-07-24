NKY Chamber to recognize NKY’s business, community leaders during 2025 Annual Dinner September 25

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its 2025 Annual Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 25, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

This year’s theme of “Growing Together” is a celebration of Northern Kentucky’s shared progress, where deep roots meet innovation and ambition. From the region’s historic riverbanks to its evolving business landscape, the NKY Chamber is embracing this growth with purpose, partnership and pride as it moves into the new OneNKY Center in Covington.

“This year’s theme, ‘Growing Together,’ reflects the spirit of unity and progress that defines Northern Kentucky,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We’re honoring our past while investing in our future – cultivating businesses, supporting talent, and expanding opportunities across the region. As we move into the OneNKY Center and deepen collaboration with partner organizations, we’re not just moving into a new facility, we’re strengthening the community. We’re deepening our roots, growing together, and the future has never looked brighter.”

At the heart of the evening will be the presentation of awards recognizing business leaders and community champions whose impact this past year is helping define the future of the NKY Metro region.

• The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award: 2025 recipient: Gary Moore, Boone County judge/executive Established in 1968, the Frontiersman Award recognizes an individual with a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility. • The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award: 2025 recipient: Caroline Weltzer, chief financial officer, Viox & Viox Named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader and recognizes an individual NKY Chamber member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the NKY Chamber as a committee member, committee chair or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months. • The Northern Kentucky Unity Award: 2025 recipient: ArtsWave Presented to individuals or a company that has shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues, and who has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky’s challenges. • ImageMaker Award: 2025 recipient: Hotel Covington Presented to an individual or company bringing national or international attention to the Northern Kentucky community through their achievements. • Devou Cup: 2025 recipient: Jeanne Schroer, CRE, president and CEO, The Catalytic Fund The Northern Kentucky Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation created the Devou Cup to honor the generosity of individuals who make a profound difference in the quality of community life in Northern Kentucky, now and into the future. • Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award: 2025 recipient: Tom Banta, chief real estate officer, Corporex (retired) Presented annually to the individual, entity, company, or organization demonstrating significant advancement of economic development efforts in Northern Kentucky. • The Horizon Award: 2025 recipients: Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem Recognizes the extraordinary contributions of individuals who exemplify dedication, integrity, and honorable service to Northern Kentucky through community leadership. Recipients have devoted their time, talents, and expertise to serve the public good, and have made significant, demonstrable, and direct contributions to the community’s well-being.

The NKY Chamber Annual Dinner will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, located at One West RiverCenter Blvd. in Covington. The event will begin with a networking cocktail reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner and the awards program at 6:30 p.m. Celebrations continue with an after-party from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. also at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

Individual registration is $150 for NKY Chamber members and $170 for future members. A table of 10 is $1,750, and the NKYP rate is $140. Registration is available for the cocktail reception only for $100.

Registration is available online at NKYChamber.com.

