NKY Chamber’s August 14 NKYP Leader Chat to feature Gillman Partners’ CEO Angel Beets

The NKY Chamber’s Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) has announced Angel Beets, CEO at Gilman Partners, will be the featured speaker for its next Leader Chat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Metropolitan Club, located at 50 E. Rivercenter Blvd #1900, in Covington.

The Leader Chat series provides an opportunity for professionals at any stage in their career to connect with regional community and business leaders as they share professional development tips, lessons learned, industry insights, and personal mantras. Beets will share “The 10 Rules of Interpersonal Communication” and guide young professionals through ways to enhance how they communicate at work, in leadership positions, and in their everyday lives.

“We look forward to Angel joining us for our next Leader Chat to share practical guidelines that can make an immediate impact on how we communicate, both inside and outside of the workplace,” said Kyle Frizzell, NKY Chamber director of events. “This session will provide attendees of all ages and career stages in our region with an opportunity to sharpen their communication skills and boost their professional presence to help them become better leaders now and in the future.”

Beets joined Gilman Partners in 2018 and was named CEO of the company in 2023, overseeing the firm’s strategic direction, financial performance, and organizational structure. Prior to her time at Gilman Partners, Beets was Vice President of Client Services at Scooter Media, and has spent time in higher education, teaching and holding leadership positions at multiple institutions.

Beets is also a member of Impact 100 and serves on the Crayons to Computers Board of Trustees, as well as the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She is a graduate of Leadership Cincinnati Class 44 and proudly served as president of the Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2018. She also helps to run GP Elevate, Gilman Partners’ innovative leadership development program that prepares high-potential leaders for executive roles.

This event will include networking opportunities for attendees, as well as complimentary appetizers and a cocktail. NKYP’s Leader Chat is $25 for NKY Chamber members and $35 for future NKY Chamber members. The NKYP rate is $20; NKYP Event Pass holders are admitted for free. Registration is required and available online at NKYChamber.com.

