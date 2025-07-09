NKY Port Authority names Cushman & Wakefield property manager for OneNKY Center, SparkHaus

The Northern Kentucky Port Authority chose Cushman & Wakefield to provide property management services for the OneNKY Center and SparkHaus in downtown Covington.

Through a competitive process, the NKY Port Authority sought proposals in February and March for a company to serve the Class A buildings that encompass nearly 100,000 square feet of space in the City of Covington.

“These two beautiful buildings are transformational for the Northern Kentucky community physically, but they also bring a new level of commitment to collaboration and entrepreneurship among our organizations focused on growth and prosperity in our region,” said NKY Port Authority Executive Director Christine Russell. “The new construction of the OneNKY Center will forever change the Covington skyline, and SparkHaus breathes new life into a historic building on Madison Avenue.”

The OneNKY Center brings together a state-of-the-art life sciences lab run by LifeSciKY and 10 Northern Kentucky growth organizations, including BE NKY Growth Partnership, Catalytic Fund of Northern Kentucky, EducateNKY, Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, LifeSciKY, meetNKY, Northern Kentucky Bar Association, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, OneNKY Alliance and Thomas More University Division of External Affairs.

Common area amenities include meeting rooms, a presentation theater, a warming kitchen for catering, a break room, and a wellness room.

Tenants have begun moving into the OneNKY Center starting with a grand opening celebration on Sept. 12. Approximately 90 employees and hundreds of guests will visit the building each week.

SparkHaus is the future home of entrepreneurship and innovation in Northern Kentucky, featuring co-working space and private offices serving short-term and long-term tenants.

Common area amenities include a café, meeting/event space, basement storage areas, an indoor/outdoor garage bay, conference rooms, and a fitness center. Approximately 300 people will spend time in SparkHaus over the course of each week.

Tenants, including many startups that are investing in physical office space for the first time, will begin moving into SparkHaus in late summer, with a grand opening celebration planned in September.

Services for both buildings include cleaning of offices and common areas, responding to maintenance requests, snow removal and more. Further services for the OneNKY Center include waste management and watering and maintaining grass, landscaping and seasonal planters.

“We are honored to have been selected by the NKY Port Authority to provide property management services for these prime Northern Kentucky assets,” said Christian Hinkle, managing director, asset services at Cushman & Wakefield. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to operational excellence and delivering exceptional value to support the Port Authority’s vision for long-term growth and community impact.”

Northern Kentucky Port Authority