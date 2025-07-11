Northern Kentucky Harvest’s 25th annual school supply backpack giveaway set for August 9

Northern Kentucky’s largest and longest-running school readiness event will mark its 25th year when it kicks off in August.

The Backpacks Bonanza, formerly Backpacks & Breakfast, is set for Saturday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Covington campus at 1500 James Simpson Jr Way.

Northern Kentucky Harvest, which started the project in 2001, will provide at least 1,250 backpacks this year stuffed with grade-appropriate school supplies. That’s 50 backpacks for each year the event has been held. This year’s backpacks will push the total number given away from the project to more than 19,000.

The event is open to students in pre-school through 12th grade in public, private and home schools across Northern Kentucky. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Harvest Board President Paul Gottbrath said the project’s longevity testifies to two truths:

• Low-income families’ need for help with back-to-school expenses remains great. • Backers continue to recognize that need and support the project.

“Year after year our sponsors, volunteers and other supporters have stepped up and made this event possible,” Gottbrath said. “We and the families who depend on us are so grateful for that commitment.”

The project is meant to help families already struggling to provide food, shelter and other basics. But it also revs up students’ anticipation for the restart of classes.

“You give a kid a new backpack, and it’s amazing how that increases their excitement about the new school year,” Gottbrath said.

For its first 19 years, the event was held at Goebel Park in Covington, using the first-come, first-served model. During the first few years of COVID-19, NKY Harvest devised a drive-through model but returned to its original format in 2024. About 300 backpacks will be distributed before the Aug. 9 event to Harvest community partner agencies.

Families seeking backpacks at this year’s event need to provide a photo I.D. for the parent or guardian, proof of residence in Northern Kentucky, and Medical cards or Social Security cards for their kids. Papa John’s will provide pizza for the event.

Financial support for Backpacks comes from, among others, the Butler Foundation, the R.C. Durr Foundation, the Covington Rotary Foundation, the Scripps Howard Fund, the Western & Southern Financial Fund, the SofaGives Charitable Fund, the Father David Hiller Fund of the Kolping Society of Cincinnati, and St. Pius X Church in Edgewood. St. Timothy Church in Union and St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, TJ Johnson State Farm Insurance, and CIRSC Site Operation have provided in-kind support.

Northern Kentucky Harvest