One Holland Group celebrates of second Spear Ridge Café location at The Downs of Nicholson

Spear Ridge Café, a locally inspired, southern-style restaurant from One Holland Group, celebrated the opening its second location in Independence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

The new café is part of The Downs of Nicholson, a $22 million mixed used development located at 11990 Mitch Drive.

The new Independence location is 2,400-square-feet and seats 100 people indoors and 40-50 outside on the patio. The cafe offers scratch-made breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a space built to serve as a gathering place for the community. With patio seating, a walk-up window, soft-serve, and beer on tap, including brews from Barleycorn’s Brewhouse.

“We’re proud to open our second Spear Ridge Café right here in Independence,” said Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland Group. “This city means a lot to me and my family. We wanted to build something that reflects our roots and gives back to the place that shaped us.”

Menu highlights include the country ham and pimento sandwich, catfish basket, smashburgers, biscuits & gravy, and soft-serve desserts.

As part of the grand opening celebration, One Holland Group will present two $2,500 donations, one to the Kenton County Fair Board and one to Hickory Grove Church, in honor of the community. The funds were raised in part during a friends and family event held on July 12.

Ahead of the public opening, One Holland hosted a private community dinner honoring key Independence leaders including city officials, law enforcement, and educators. During the dinner, a new mural featuring local icons was unveiled, and a $5,000 donation was made to Simon Kenton High School for the Lennie Collins “School of Leonard” Memorial Scholarship Fund. The mural and donation honor Collins’ legacy, alongside recognition of former Kenton County Police Chiefs Joe Schmiade and RC Richardson, the Kenton County School Board, and the City of Independence.

“This isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a reflection of what we love most about Northern Kentucky: strong community, great food, and real hospitality,” said Jay Shelton, chief financial officer of One Holland Group. “We’re excited to welcome everyone to our new home in Independence.”

The first Spear Ridge Café is located in Florence on Industrial Road. Like its original location, the Independence café is part of a larger site that also includes a shell gas station and general store, serving as a modern-day neighborhood hub.

One Holland Group