Portions of Alexandria Pike to be named Patrick J. Crowley Memorial Parkway; ceremony on July 30

Local and state leaders will gather on Wednesday, July 30, to honor the life and legacy of Northern Kentucky leader Patrick J. Crowley with the official dedication of the Patrick J. Crowley Memorial Parkway.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Southgate Community Center, 301 Walnut Street. There will be comments from Governor Andy Beshear, Rep. Matt Lehman, D-Newport, and Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery, and Sen. Shelley Funke Frometere, R-Alexandria.

“Patrick Crowley was a bridge builder, someone who brought people together, championed Northern Kentucky, and believed in the power of community,” said Frommeyer. “Naming this stretch of Alexandria Pike in his honor is a lasting tribute to his spirit and his impact. It’s a reminder to all of us to lead with heart, as Pat did.”

Crowley, who passed away unexpectedly in December 2024, was a beloved community leader and respected advocate for Northern Kentucky.

The dedication will name portions of U.S. Highway 27 (Alexandria Pike) in Southgate, Fort Thomas, and Newport in his memory.

“This is more than a road sign,” said Lehman, “it’s a symbol of the positive impact one person can have on an entire region. We hope residents and visitors alike will remember Pat every time they travel this stretch of Alexandria Pike.”

The event will conclude with the unveiling of the new signage by the Crowley family. Community members are encouraged to attend and help celebrate Crowley’s enduring legacy.

