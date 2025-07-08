‘Pre-K for All’ town hall set for NKU’s Student Union Ballroom tonight; registration available online

A “Pre-K for All” Town Hall meeting by an advisory committee of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet is scheduled for Northern Kentucky University’s Student Union Ballroom from 5:30-7 p.m. tonight.

Registration is available online.



Parking is available in the Kenton Drive Parking Garage. For additional parking instructions, visit prek4all.ky.gov.

The Pre-K for All Advisory Committee is hosting a series of town halls across the Commonwealth to hear from members of the public, leaders in education, business, and childcare.

All individuals are invited to offer insights, comments. and ask questions of the members of the Pre-K for All Advisory Committee.



A town hall meeting was held in Frankfort and additional meetings are scheduled for Bowling Green, Morehead, and Louisville.

Additional details are available at prek4all.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet