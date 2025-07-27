Registration now open for Northern Kentucky Education Council’s Fall Convening — join the collaboration

Staff report

Registration is now open for the Northern Kentucky Education Council’s 2025 Fall Convening.

The event will be held at the Ignite Institute, 27 Atlantic Ave. in Erlanger, on September 29, 9-11:3O a.m.

NKYEC aims to elevate P-20 Education through regional collaboration.

“Northern Kentucky’s future starts with bold collaboration today,” said Randy Poe, executive director of the council and a retired distinguished educator and administrator himself. “Join us at the NKYEC Fall Convening, where regional leaders will come together to shape the future of P-20 education.

Guest speakers include:

• Robbie Fletcher, Kentucky Commissioner of Education, on the “New Proposed Local Accountability System,” and

• Steve Pendery, Campbell County Judge Executive, on “Thriving Communities.”

“With a powerful keynote from Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery on building thriving communities and Kentucky Education Commissioner Robbie Fletcher and the State’s proposed New Accountability System and the debut of the NKYEC and NKCES Community-Based Benefits accountability scorecard for NKY — this is more than an event; it’s a call to action. Your voice, your insight, and your leadership are essential. Be there to lead the change.”

Discussion topics and updates will include workforce data, the unveiling of the regional Score Card, parent engagement initiatives, and regional P-20 partnerships.

“Elevating P-20 education requires more than isolated effort — it demands bold, regional collaboration. The NKYEC Fall Convening, is a must-attend for regional leaders. This is our opportunity to align around shared goals, provide meaningful input, and drive impact across Northern Kentucky.”

The NKYEC’s mission is to strengthen, unite, and mobilize education, business, and community partners in Northern Kentucky to advance student success and wellbeing from early childhood through past-secondary/careers.

Register at www.nkyec.org