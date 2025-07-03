Request free occupational and safety health survey from KYSAFE to make workplaces safer

Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentucky employers to request a free occupational safety and health survey from the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Program — also known as KYSAFE — to make their workplaces safer while also protecting their bottom lines.



In 2024, Kentucky employers voluntarily requested 531 free consultative surveys from KYSAFE to help them pre-emptively identify potential workplace hazards.

During these surveys, KYSAFE consultants identified 4,927 safety risks that would have exposed 96,187 Kentucky workers to potential risks. By agreeing to remedy those issues, employers were able to avoid more than $26 million in potential workplace safety violation penalties.

“In Kentucky, we are committed to ensuring our workers have a safe and healthy workplace while our state’s economy and our businesses continue to thrive. I strongly encourage Kentucky employers to take advantage of this free service from KYSAFE, because it’s a win-win for everyone involved,” Gov. Beshear said. “Employers have the opportunity to pre-emptively identify and mitigate workplace hazards without risking a costly penalty, while hard-working Kentuckians get the peace of mind that their employer is taking proactive steps to ensure they have a safer workplace.”

Surveys are courtesy workplace inspections performed by consultants from the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Program. They can identify workplace hazards that may ordinarily be subject to enforcement penalties during an inspection and allow employers to avoid monetary penalties if they agree to correct all serious hazards.

Surveys are conducted by experienced OSH consultants who identify hazards such as machine safeguarding, electrical safety, fire prevention and protection, confined space entry, indoor air quality, respiratory protection, hearing protection and more.

Available at no cost, employers can request free, confidential consultative and training services simply by reaching out to KYSAFE at (502) 564-3070. KYSAFE can also provide free technical assistance to correct hazards for employers that lack technical expertise.

Visit kysafe.ky.gov to learn more.