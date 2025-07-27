Soak up the last days of summer break during BCM’s Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club ‘Splash Bash’ August 6

There’s no better way to soak up the last moments of summer than with a “Splash Bash” at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

On Wednesday, August 6, at 11 a.m., preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to BCM for a playful, water-filled celebration with Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club.

Designed especially for children ages 3 to 5, this fun and educational event gives little ones a chance to get wet, get messy and get learning with splashy science experiments, summer-themed crafts, and stories that celebrate the season before heading back to school.

The program weaves S.T.R.E.A.M. elements (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math) into each story and activity, making learning fun, hands-on and engaging for curious young minds.

Participants should come ready to play and bring a towel. You will get wet! Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost: $3 materials fee per child, plus museum admission. Pre-registration is required at least five days in advance by calling (859) 491-4003. For more information, contact BCM Education Director Kim Gehring-Cook at education@bcmuseum.org.