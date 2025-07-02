State officials finding new office space in Frankfort as State Capitol undergoes renovations

By Tom Latek

The multi-year renovation project at the State Capitol in Frankfort is leading all three branches of government that call the building their home to have to find alternative office space at least through the fall of 2028, while the work is underway.

The offices of the Supreme Court of Kentucky and the Supreme Court Clerk opened in their temporary home located at 669 Chamberlin Ave. on June 23, after moving from the Capitol. The State Law Library was closed to the public until June 30 on Chamberlin Ave., after spending a week packing, moving and unpacking over two centuries of law books and other documents. All of them were housed on the second floor of the Capitol.

The General Assembly, which normally occupies the third floor of the Capitol when in session, will now be using two temporary buildings erected next to next to the Capitol Annex, which is where their offices and committee meeting rooms are located.

As for the Executive Branch of government, Gov. Andy Beshear will be doing his business in the Old Governor’s Mansion, which is at 420 High Street, while his staff will be across the street at the State Office Building. Interestingly, when his father, Steve Beshear was Lt. Governor from 1983-1987, the Old Governor’s Mansion was used as the Lt. Governor’s residence, so Andy Beshear became familiar with it at a young age.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and her staff will be moving to Berry Hill Mansion, which is located at the top of Louisville Road Hill, (US-60), next to Juniper Hill Park.

Attorney General Russell Coleman is moving his Capitol staff to their East Side office, 1025 Capital Center Drive, off US-60, Versailles Road, just west of the I-64 interchange.

That is also where the Secretary of State’s office will be moving, although Michael Adams and his employees will be on the second floor, while the AG has the first floor and the lower level.

The dates for the move-in of the Executive Branch offices are up in the air, as renovations and preparations are underway at what will be the new locations. It is suggested to call the offices before driving over there, to make sure they have indeed moved, since some may not for another month.