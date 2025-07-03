University of Kentucky makes changes as it steps into new era of college athletics

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

A new era in college athletics began on Tuesday.

Athletic programs, such as the University of Kentucky and its student-athletes, can partake in revenue-sharing with a cap expected to be approximately $20 million. The number could climb to more than $30 million in the next 10 years.

The $20.5 million figure is an estimate based on a percentage of average revenue generated by “Power Four Conferences” within various categories, including media rights, ticket sales, licensing and corporate sponsorships. When combined with athletic scholarships, this figure represents approximately 50% of the total revenue allocated to athletes, akin to revenue-sharing models in professional sports.

The Kentucky athletic department is “experiencing strong momentum” as it prepares for a pay-for-play model that will forever change the landscape of college sports.

“This success reflects a broad-based commitment to excellence in all sports, even as the landscape of college athletics undergoes significant change,” the University said in a press release.

The revenue-sharing model will add $20-30 million to the school’s yearly athletic budget, and the school is taking measures to absorb the immediate and future costs.

“With this new framework, we will continue to do what it takes to remain competitive,” Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart said. “We will remain focused on education and competition, putting championship rings on fingers and diplomas in hands. We plan to not only survive but thrive. We will rely on our strengths: our innovative legacy, our position in the Southeastern Conference, and the unified support of the University of Kentucky and the best fanbase in America, the Big Blue Nation. These are the cornerstones of our path forward.”

A College Sports Commission has been formed and will be put in place “to facilitate revenue sharing in college sports and ensure that name, image and likeness (NIL) deals made between student-athletes and third parties are fair and comply with the rules.”

Among the changes, Kentucky will be phasing out faculty and staff discount tickets. The move will result in the elimination of the season ticket discount by the 2027 season. The school will transition to single-game admission for women’s basketball, baseball, volleyball, gymnastics, and softball starting with the 2025-26 school year. Complimentary K Fun Olympic sports passes will be discontinued.

In other changes, free admission will be offered for men’s and women’s soccer, ticket prices for children will be standard in all sports, while ticket pricing will include all fees that will be paid “up front,” which the school said will be “in line with new FTC regulations” and will eliminate hidden charges.

Along with the changes, the school said the athletic program is “committed to offering access to events for university employees and fans … select discounts may still be offered throughout the year, and the department will continue to evaluate pricing to maintain a strong home advantage while supporting long-term success.”

“As we move forward, the Big Blue Nation’s continued support remains crucial,” Barnhart said. “Together, we can embrace these changes to elevate Kentucky Athletics to new heights.”