2025 Prep Football Previews: Beechwood needs to develop offensive line to take advantage of returning skill players

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Beechwood Tigers did what no other Northern Kentucky football team could last season — win a state championship.

Finishing 14-1, the Tigers defeated Owensboro Catholic 50-34 in the Class 2A title game to claim their 18th state championship — and their fourth in the past five years. More importantly, it marked head coach Jay Volker’s first with the program.

“For me, it was a relief,” Volker said. “Not only because there’s pressure to bring a title to Beechwood but more because of the pressure I put on myself. Our senior class deserved to win state, and I would’ve felt awful if they had not achieved so.”

Now entering his third season as head coach, Volker will be without the starting quarterback, leading rusher, two of the top receivers and the two leading tacklers from last year.

“They were the most selfless group of individuals who shared one common goal,” Volker said of the departed seniors.

One of the key returners is junior Tyler Fryman, a standout at receiver and defensive back who’s considered a candidate for all-state honors.

Fryman played in only six games last season because of injury, but he returned for the playoffs and helped Beeechwood win the championship game by making a team-high 10 tackles and scoring on a 35-yard run.

“Tyler’s not only unbelievably talented, but he’s a great all-around individual,” Volker said. “His talent on the field speaks for itself as one of the top players in the state.”

Fryman has verbally committed to the University of Louisville for baseball. He also holds football offers from coaches at Louisville, Notre Dame, Toledo and Miami of Ohio who were impressed by his athleticism and speed.

Nathan Pabst is another junior two-way starter expected to expand his role. Last season, he scored a total of 12 touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams for the Tigers. He reached the end zone on five pass receptions, three running plays, two kickoff returns and two interception returns.

Stepping into a starting role at quarterback is junior Emmett Queen, a Covington Catholic transfer. He’ll operate behind an offensive line rebuilt around senior tackle Carson Eshelman and senior guard Austin Stephenson.

“There are a few players who have to play multiple positions, but it all starts up front with the linemen,” Fryman said. “As long as they’re doing their job, we’ll do our job. You’re not going to be where you want to be right now. It’s about how you improve each and every day.”

The Tigers may not be going into this season with the same level of experience as last year, but their mindset remains the same.

“As a team, we strive for commitment, sacrifice and brotherhood,” Volker said. “Just like last year, we have to be able to stop the run and run the football. We can have all the skill in the world, but if we can’t stop or run the ball, then we won’t be able to win our 19th state title.”

BEECHWOOD TIGERS

2024 SEASON: 14-1, won Class 2A state championship.

STARTERS RETURNING: 4 offense, 5 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 2A, District 5 with Bracken County, Gallatin County, Owen County, St. Henry, Walton-Verona.

HEAD COACH: Jay Volker (26-3 record in two seasons at Beechwood, 29-19 in four seasons overall)

2025 SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 – vs. Newport Central Catholic at CovCath, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 – at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – SIMON KENTON, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 – COVINGTON CATHOLIC, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – OWEN COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 – at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 – ST. HENRY, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 – at Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 – BRACKEN COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 – CAMPBELL COUNTY, 7 p.m.