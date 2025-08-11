2025 Prep Football Previews: Bellevue’s senior veterans looking to end careers with winning season

By Jacob Dickman

NKyTribune sports reporter

After cutting their football season short just three years ago and with the program teetering on the brink of collapse, the Bellevue Tigers have defied the odds and look to continue doing the same this season.

Montgomery has exceeded what many would’ve thought possible. Last year, the Tigers finished 5-5 with an away game against Lynn Camp canceled. Bellevue had beaten Lynn Camp, 34-20, the previous season.

When head coach Chad Montgomery took charge at his alma mater, the situation was dire. The 2022 season was cut short due to a depleted roster incapable of competing at the varsity level and the Tigers had not posted a winning record since 2014.

“Last year, we had a game canceled, and we feel like we would’ve finished 6-5 if the game hadn’t gotten canceled,” said Montgomery.

Now, all eyes shift to this season, when nine seniors will take the field for one final time. Those seniors, present when the 2022 season was cut short, have redefined what’s possible in this program.

“I’ll be glad to see the reward for these seniors,” Montgomery said. “Their freshman year the season was canceled, the sky was falling, and their senior year they have the chance to revitalize our program.”

One of the seniors who will play an important role for the Tigers is Tristan Woodyard, who will take over as lead running back following Jordan Pendleton’s transfer. Last season, Woodyard rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries. He also added 244 yards and four more touchdowns on 14 receptions through the air.

“We want to get him the football,” Montgomery said of the three-year starter who played quarterback as a sophomore. “We’re looking for Tristan to have a breakout season.”

Montgomery also believes that getting Woodyard the ball will open up playmaking opportunities for his teammates on offense.

“As much as Tristan’s going to step up, we have a bunch of other guys who are also going to carry the football,” the coach said. “The offense that we’re putting in is going to allow getting many people involved.”

While Woodyard and company aim to light up the scoreboard on offense, the front line looks strong with senior veterans Kayne Ross, Arion Stuckey, Amari Rodgers, Derrick Fortner and Patrick Vogt all returning.

Those five will anchor the offense in front of Woodyard while also making life difficult for opposing offenses. Last year, Ross and Fortner ranked third and fourth in total tackles with 69 and 63. Fortner, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound defensive end, also had a team-high nine sacks.

That group has been loading the box together since their freshman year and have the experience of playing as a unit. Montgomery is expecting big things from them, especially giving their stature compared to other Class 1A schools.

“We’re going to be pretty big up front,” Montgomery said of the five senior linemen. “We’ll be bigger than a lot of the teams we play in Class A football.”

The Tigers are counting on their experience, skill and size to capture the first winning season since 2014. After playing their first three games on the road, they’ll enjoy having three home games on the new synthetic turf field being installed at Gilligan Stadium.