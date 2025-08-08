2025 Prep Football Previews: Ludlow has experienced team looking to win third straight district title

By Chad Hensley

NKyTribune sports reporter

The 2025 Ludlow Panthers return a solid core of players and look to cement their footing as the top team in Class 1A, District 4 with a third consecutive title and return trip to the post-season playoffs.

John “Woody” McMillen has led the Panthers to 8-5 and 8-4 records in his first two seasons as head coach at his alma mater. Ludlow had not won a district title in 48 seasons prior to him taking charge of the program.

This year’s team has six starters returning on both the offense and defense units. One of them is Miller Reed, who was 42-for-86 through the air for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns with 10 interceptions as a freshman quarterback.

But Dameyn Anness, the team’s leading rusher and scorer the last two years, transferred to Ryle for the final season of his high school career.

According to McMillen, Reed is poised to have a breakout season running the offense. Many of his teammates will be two-way starters, including senior linemen Colin Anicka, Ben Seibert and Ashton Hummel.

Jackson Mays is another multi-talented senior who has played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back.

After losing the leading rusher, three of the top four receivers and 10 of the top 11 in tackles on defense, two athletes who will be called upon to produce in their first season with the Panthers are sophomore Nico Abbott and freshman Deaken Reed.

McMillen said Abbott, who transferred in from New York, “has exceptional speed, is a physical player on both sides of the ball and is a great addition to our program.” Deaken Reed, who will see action at running back and linebacker, has also been labeled one of the team’s most physical players.

“Our schemes on both sides of the ball will be very similar to the past couple of years with a few minor tweaks based on our personnel,” said McMillen.

“Our players are comfortable with the terminology we use. We place more of an emphasis on the fundamentals of blocking, tackling and flying to the ball.”

Three of the first six opponents on Ludlow’s schedule are different from last year. McMillen wanted to get his players exposed to multiple styles of offense and defense to prepare for district play and the post-season.

“We play in a very competitive district,” he said. “In order to win the district, we need to do the same things we have tried to do the last couple of years, including improve each week, minimize the mistakes, play together and stay healthy.”

The season opener on Aug. 22 will be against the Newport Wildcats, who defeated Ludlow, 32-30, during the 2024 regular season and handed the Panthers a season-ending 23-7 loss in the playoffs.

“I really like our team this year,” coach McMillen said. “We had a great offseason and nice spring session. Our seniors are leading by example and that is complemented by some talented underclassmen. This team has the opportunity to build on the success of our last couple of years and take the next step. They are a great group of kids who are a pleasure to coach.”

LUDLOW PANTHERS

2024 SEASON: 8-4 record, lost in second round of Class 1A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 6 offense, 6 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 4 with Brossart, Holy Cross, Trimble County.

HEAD COACH: Woody McMillen (16-9 in two seasons at Ludlow, 36-43 in six seasons overall).

2025 SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 – NEWPORT, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 – at Holmes, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 – WALTON-VERONA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 – GALLATIN COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 – at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 – at Trimble County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 – BROSSART, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 – HOLY CROSS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 – at St. Henry, 7 p.m.