2025 Prep Football Previews: New coaching staff looking to get Holmes back on track following two winless seasons

By Jacob Dickman

NKyTribune sports reporter

After two winless seasons, a new era of Holmes High School football is underway with fresh faces in brand-new, state-of-the-art places.

Former head coach Benjamin Nevels stepped down last spring, making way for Jon Hopkins to assume that role. He has been an assistant on the Holmes coaching staff since 2001 while also serving as a counselor at the school dating back to 2007. “A head coach is a lot like a counselor,” said Hopkins. “You have to be able to be a little bit of everything. You have to be a counselor. Sometimes you have to be a father, sometimes an uncle. We take on different roles.”

Holmes dropped out of Class 4A district play and scheduled 10 regular season games as a first step toward getting the program back on track. The Bulldogs have lost 22 consecutive games over the last three years, dating back to the final two weeks of the 2022 season. They should be more competitive with opponents on their 2025 schedule that includes three teams — Lewis County, Ohio County and Shelby County — that were also winless last season. Hopkins assembled a new coaching staff that includes several Holmes alumni to help with the rebuilding effort. The overhaul brought in new offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators for the Bulldogs, who were outscored 434-12 last season. “We’ve tried to bring along a coaching staff that are good role models for our students,” Hopkins said about the new hires. “We’re bringing back guys that have ties to this program, that have been in this community, and that know our kids.” New facilities should also help with the program’s transition, including a brand-new locker room and a weight room that rivals some college programs. These facilities are part of a $26 million renovation to the Holmes’ campus and offer an entirely new facet for the players to improve their game. Johnson said the team’s strength will the offensive and defensive line. He’s confident in the leadership and experience of returning starters Lucas Manning, Damarcus Foster and RaShawn Johnson, who will be anchoring these vital units.

“Their ability to open up lanes for our offense will be a huge asset.” Hopkins said. “I don’t think there’s a player or a person on this team or staff that can say a bad thing about any of those three kids.” Devon Dunaway, Michael Chames and Konscious Johnson are the top skill players returning from last year’s young offensive unit that averaged just 74 yards per game. Johnson will certainly have his work cut out for him as a varsity quarterback, a new position to him entirely. But Hopkins feels the junior is taking every opportunity to get better.