2025 Prep Football Previews: Next step for Boone County is being competitive in every game this season

By Jacob Dickman

NKyTribune sports reporter

Despite a relatively disappointing 2-8 record in the 2024 football season, the Boone County Rebels are building upon the foundation laid in those games and possibly post their first winning record since 2011. “Our offseason has been outstanding, not just in the weight room, but in terms of overall development,” said coach Dan Court. “We’ve grown physically and mentally, and the players are buying into the process. We’re looking to compete in every game this year and take another step forward as a program.” Court returns for his second season as head coach hoping that the holes left by the graduation of last year’s starting quarterback, leading rusher and top three wide receivers can be plugged effectively during preseason practice. The Rebels also need to do a better job on defense than last season when they allowed 32 points or more in six of their eight losses and failed to make the Class 5A playoffs once again.

One player who will help supplement the loss of seven offensive starters is junior Malik Johnson. He had the second most rushing yards for the Rebels last season with 460 on 101 carries and scored twice while serving in a backup role.

Court expects Johnson to be an offensive workhorse in the first few weeks as the passing game gets settled.

“He is really going to be a pivotal point of our offense,” the coach said. “He played a decent role last year, it wasn’t a nothing role. He was kind of a starting running back, but he wasn’t the focus.”

The Rebels will be breaking in a new quarterback to replace Peyton Storer, who passed for 1,174 yards and eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Court said the leading candidates to run the offense are senior Gabe Goodridge and juniors Asa LeGrand and Michael Chiasson, a newcomer on the varsity roster. “I’m going to really let the next two weeks settle who is the quarterback because we have two scrimmages. We’re going to let that be the determining factor,” Court said.

On the opposite side of the ball, Court doesn’t have quite as many holes to fill since six of the 11 defensive starters are back from last season. Two of them are junior linebacker Travis Hodges and senior defensive tackle Marveen Moise, who had combined totals of 168 tackles and seven sacks. “Marveen is the type of player that controls the line of scrimmage,” Court said. “He demands the offense has to double-team him, and even then, teams still have a tough time blocking him. And obviously Travis Hodges, he is just so good at working in space and getting through blocks.”