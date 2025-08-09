2025 Prep Football Previews: After last year’s wild ride, Walton-Verona coach has more experienced team

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

Gary Pence’s first season as Walton-Verona’s head football coach was a wild ride. He was hired a few weeks before summer practice began and the team got off to a 1-5 start. The Bearcats then won four in a row and qualified for the Class 2A playoffs, but they were knocked off in the first round.

After all that, Pence got time to settle into his first head coaching job and he’s looking forward to another season with the Bearcats.

“This is the first year I’ve been able to have a full offseason with the players,” Pence said. “I didn’t assume the position until last June. It definitely took time for us as a team to get in sync and even learn each other’s names.”

The Bearcats entered last season without starting quarterback Avery Howe, who returned to lead the team to four straight wins before a 56-7 loss to Breathitt County in the playoffs. He ended up passing for 685 yards and 10 touchdowns in those final five games.

“It was tough because he got hurt in our second scrimmage last season,” Pence said. “He brings great versatility and really understands how we want to execute our offense to take the next step.”

Now fully healthy, Howe enters his senior season as the Bearcats’ main weapon on offense. With a half-year of game experience in Pence’s system and a full offseason under his belt, he’s expected to anchor an attack built around his decision-making.

The Bearcats return eight other key contributors on offense, providing Howe with a strong supporting cast. Senior wide receiver Brayden Donato will be one of Howe’s go to threats in the air.

“Brayden’s our hardest-working guy both on and off the field,” Pence said. “He’s going to captain our team this year and we see him bringing a true grounding presence to our young squad.”

Donato can expect an increase in looks this season as the Bearcats’ leading receiver a year ago, Michael Oldfield, sustained a dislocated knee this spring. Pence said Oldfield could return in October return, but the coach is prepared for the possibility of being without him for the remainder of the season.

While a few offseason injuries could affect the team early on, Pence said several younger players are ready to step in and fill the gaps. The Bearcats must also replace Carter Daniels, who accounted for 70 percent of the team’s rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season.

Pence says the competition for those carries has been “one of the focal points of the offseason.” Appearing ready to fill Daniels’ shoes is sophomore Andrew Lynn, who the coach called “pound for pound our best athlete in regards to size, strength and speed.”

Starting on both ends as a freshman last season, Lynn will likely continue double duties at safety as well. The other returning starters in the defensive backfield are Donato and junior Cooper Burch, who made 79 tackles last season.

The team’s top returnee on defense is junior linebacker AJ Yutze, who recorded a team-high 99 tackles. Pence said he could stand out as “one of the best linebackers in Northern Kentucky”

WALTON-VERONA BEARCATS

2024 SEASON: 5-6 record, lost in first round of Class 2A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 9 offense, 6 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 2A, District 5 with Beechwood, Bracken County, Gallatin County, St. Henry, Owen County.

HEAD COACH: Gary Pence (5-6 record in one season).

2025 SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 – BROSSART, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 – at Ludlow, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – BOONE COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 – HARRISON COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 – BEECHWOOD, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 – at Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 – OWEN COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 – at St. Henry, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – GRANT COUNTY, 7 p.m.