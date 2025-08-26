Thomas More to offer online Master of Science in Nursing program beginning in January

Thomas More University has launched its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program, designed to empower aspiring nurse leaders with the advanced knowledge and practical skills needed to advance their careers and lead with purpose in today’s dynamic healthcare landscape.

The fully online program offers two concentrations, Nurse Executive and Healthcare Informatics.

As the Catholic University of the Diocese of Covington, Thomas More provides an MSN program that holistically prepares nurse leaders through advanced nursing knowledge, critical thinking and leadership skills, and the examination of complex challenges facing modern healthcare systems with an ethical and values-based approach.



“Nurses are on the frontlines of our healthcare organizations and bring a crucial perspective to organizational decision-making, strategy, and innovation,” says Lisa Spangler, Ph.D., department chair for the School of Nursing at Thomas More University. “This program prepares nurses to take the next step as mission-driven healthcare leaders, as emerging technology continues to transform patient care.”



MSN program graduates will be ready to take on leadership positions and act as mentors in the healthcare sector as the overall vacancy rate of healthcare professionals remains at elevated levels across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, per the Health Collaborative.



The MSN expands the programming offered by the School of Nursing and the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences at Thomas More. About half of graduates from Thomas More’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program pursue advanced degrees within five years of graduation. Now, these alumni and other nursing professionals across the region will have the opportunity to continue their education and earn their master’s degree at Thomas More.



Key Features of the Thomas More MSN Program:

• 100% Online Format: The program is developed with flexibility in mind for working nurses with busy schedules.

• Expert Faculty: Learn from faculty with academic, clinical, and industry experience.

• Two Specialized Tracks: Nurse Executive: Lead organizations, develop strategy, and manage people, finances, and outcomes and Healthcare Informatics: Integrate data, systems, and technology to enhance patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.

• Community Connections: Thomas More has close partnerships with leading healthcare providers in the Greater Cincinnati region.



• Competitive Tuition: Financial aid and payment plan options are available.



Admission requirements include a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from an accredited institution with a minimum 3.0 GPA, and an active RN license. Thomas More is now enrolling for its first cohort, for a January 2026 start.

For more information about the MSN program, and to begin an application, click here, email accelerate@thomasmore.edu, or call 859-344-3333.