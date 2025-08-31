A reminder: Chamber annual dinner, biggest event of year; ticket sales close Sept. 15

CELEBRATE NKY AT THE 2025 ANNUAL DINNER, its biggest networking night of the year, is coming Sept. 25 — and tickets are going fast.

The event brings community and business leaders from across the region together to celebrate achievements and most importantly, to honor community leaders and organizations making an impact on the NKY Metro region.

Reserve your tickets or purchase your table before registration closes on Sept. 15.

Join in celebrating this year’s honorees:

The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award, Sponsored by NKU and NKU Foundation 2025 recipient: Gary Moore, Boone County Judge/Executive

The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award, Sponsored by Heritage Bank 2025 recipient: Caroline Weltzer, Chief Financial Officer, Viox & Viox

The Northern Kentucky Unity Award, Sponsored by PNC Bank 2025 recipient: ArtsWave

ImageMaker Award, Sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare 2025 recipient: Hotel Covington

Devou Cup, Presented by Greater Cincinnati Foundation 2025 recipient: Jeanne Schroer, CRE, President and CEO, The Catalytic Fund

Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award, Presented by BE NKY Growth Partnership 2025 recipient: Tom Banta, Chief Real Estate Officer, Corporex (retired)

The Horizon Award, Presented by Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky 2025 recipients: Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem

Order tickets/tables here.