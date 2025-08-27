AHEC Health Careers Showcase to be held at Northern Kentucky University September 30

The North Central Area Health Education Center (NC AHEC) will hold its annual Health Careers Showcase for area high school students at Northern Kentucky University September 30.

The showcase offers students the opportunity to learn about over 30 different health careers, including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, and many others. Students can talk to educators, practitioners and current health professions students about their job duties, salary levels, education needed, and job outlook.

Twenty-one area high schools plan to attend, drawing over 800 students. Last year’s showcase attracted 773 students from twenty-seven high schools.

Health professionals from St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the Northern Kentucky Health Department, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will be available to talk with students. Faculty members from colleges including Gateway Community and Technical College, University of Kentucky, Northern Kentucky University, and Mount St. Joseph University will also be on hand for the event.

Many of the booths feature hands-on activities and equipment used in healthcare, so students can get a feel for the profession.

Gateway Community and Technical College