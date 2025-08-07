Boone County Public Library gets America250NKY grant for local history walk exhibit

Boone County Public Library (BCPL) has been selected as a grant recipient of the America250KY initiative, a statewide effort led by the Kentucky Historical Society to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

BCPL was awarded $9,000 to support its upcoming project, Patriots, Pioneers, and Places that

Transformed the County, an outdoor history walk that will highlight Boone County’s rich and

diverse past. The exhibit will feature 15 interpretive panels showcasing individuals and historic sites that have helped shape the community, with QR codes linking to expanded digital content curated by the Library, as well as a virtual guestbook.

“This project is a powerful way to honor the people and places that shaped Boone County,” said Carrie Herrmann, Executive Director of Boone County Public Library.

“We’re proud to create a space where residents can connect with their local heritage, reflect on our shared history, and celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in a meaningful and lasting way.”

This family-friendly installation, located at the Main Library, is designed to promote community pride, intergenerational learning, and increased access to historical education.

The project aligns with BCPL’s mission to “Discover, Explore, Experience a Lifetime of Learning” and reflects the goals of the America250KY grant program—to support public institutions in honoring America’s heritage in meaningful and engaging ways.

Implementation is scheduled for Fall 2025, with a dedication ceremony planned by July 4, 2026.

More details will be shared as the project develops.

Boone County Public Library