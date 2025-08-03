Carol Whitehead, 93, wins Point/Arc’s lottery jackpot — and can celebrate her birthday in style

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Carol Whitehead turns 93 years-young in just a few weeks. Little did she know her birthday present would be in the form of a $20,000 lottery jackpot – at The Point/Arc.

“I once won a two-week trip to California,” Whitehead said. “I think that was back in 1984.”

Whitehead said that contest was a raisin baking contest, and she also received $1,000 in cash for winning.

“I entered through a circular – it was sponsored by Remke Markets.”

The Point/Arc’s yearly lottery bonanza – entering was $100 per-ticket – saw the fifty finalists at the Zembrodt Education Center (104 W. Pike Street, Covington) for the winner to be drawn.

“We sold over 1,000 raffle tickets,” said Jill Disken, events coordinator for the Covington-based non-profit, which turns 54 years old next month. “We had the final 50 winning tickets and did a reverse drawing. If your name was dawn, well, you are out. Carol was the remaining ticket – and the winner.”

Whitehead may have been a first-time winner at The Point/Arc, but she’s far from a stranger to the organization.

“I’ve been friends with Judi (Gerding Founder and President) for years,” she said. “In fact, I’ve purchased The Point/Arc lottery tickets the past 53 years.”

It is about time she won.

When asked what she would do with her winnings, she quickly responded with, “I’m not sure yet.”

Whitehead has two children, yet her husband – Ed – passed away at 95 last December.

“He (Ed) was involved with savings and loan for 47 years,” she said. “He passed from Parkinson’s Disease.”

It only took Carol Whitehead 53 years for her luck to change – maybe she’s on a streak now.