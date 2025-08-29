Chris Wright, mayor of Ludlow, resigns term for health reasons; to spend more time with family

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Chris Wright, mayor of the City of Ludlow, submitted his letter of resignation this week to city council.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” Wright wrote. “I have been quietly doing my best to battle some health issues for the last several months. Though I completely expect to make a full recovery, some of my health issues have proven more severe than initially thought, and through consultation with my medical team, it has become clear to me that the best course of action both for myself and for the city will be for someone else to finish my term.”

Wright went on to say that during his four years on city council, his last three years as mayor, he has always used what is best for the entire community as his guiding principle for making decisions. In the letter, he challenged all elected officials to use the same beacon to guide their decisions, no matter if they have agreed with him or disagreed with him.

It was obvious that Wright has been wrestling with his decision. At the last council meeting on August 14, Wright told council he was not going to run again for mayor, due to his health problems, but he was hoping to finish out his term.

“I feel a strong call to serve my community,” he said at the meeting. “I think that is why I’m an educator. I think that is why I enjoy coaching as much as I do. This was another call to serve. I never saw myself being the mayor in the first place, but it is one of those things, you know, life happens. I love Ludlow, and I love Northern Kentucky. And I think that I have quite a few opportunities to serve our community, it’s just going to look a little different because I won’t be mayor.”

He said what the city does not need is a big, contentious election for who is going to be the next mayor. He said he would like to help the next mayor in their transition. He mentioned that if all of the council members ran against each other, whoever wins has his promise to help them assume the job.

Wright also was the host for the Mayors’ meeting in his city on Saturday, August 16.

“My biggest dream/desire when I became mayor was to serve my community, listen, and lead with positivity,” Wright said, remembering. “As an educator, it was extremely important to me that I serve as a role model for young folks in our community. I hosted a monthly listening/discussion series called Coffee with Mayor Chris to try and engage the community in a manner that wasn’t as stuffy or intimidating as a council meeting can be.”

He explained that one of the projects he has always been invested in is the Riverfront Commons. He said the city will break ground on phase two of that project in the next few weeks, and he is excited to see the entire project come to completion.

“As for the future, despite this door closing, I’m excited to continue my work as an educator,” he said. “I love Ludlow with my whole heart, and, when my health is in a better place, I look forward to finding ways to help in our community.”

He thanked everyone for their understanding, and said he looks forward to the next Mayor and city council working to move Ludlow forward.