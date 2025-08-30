City of Newport to assume ownership of Purple People Bridge and keep ‘beloved landmark’ viable

The iconic Purple People Bridge is entering the next phase of its life, as the Purple People Bridge Company plans to transition its ownership to the City of Newport at a special meeting of its board on September 10.

The bridge’s ongoing needs as public infrastructure requires continued maintenance and investment, so public entity ownership can ensure a sustainable model for generations to come.

The Purple People Bridge is one of our region’s most iconic and beloved landmarks, connecting people and communities across the Ohio River for over 150 years.

However, just over two decades ago, its future was uncertain, with demolition considered by the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet due to its condition and capacity to serve vehicular traffic.

In 2005, to protect and preserve the bridge, Southbank Partners and the City of Newport stepped up and formed the Purple People Bridge Company. This not only saved the bridge, but also transformed it into a signature destination for residents and visitors alike.

Today, nearly 700,000 people cross the bridge each year, making it the most utilized recreational trail in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Nationally recognized as one of the most pedestrian-friendly bridges in the country, it has become both a cultural landmark and a vital people connector.

The City of Newport extends its deepest gratitude to Southbank Partners for their 20-year partnership in the Purple People Bridge Company and their unwavering commitment to ensure this community asset not only survived but thrived, the city announced in a press release.

The City’s release said “it recognizes and values Southbank Partners continued vision, leadership, and commitment to economic development in the City of Newport.”

The City of Newport and Southbank Partners will continue to work together on several transformational projects such as The Riverwalk at Riverfront Commons, Route 8 Corridor, and the US-27 Corridor.



The transition of ownership is a natural evolution of the Purple People Bridge and another example of Southbank’s legacy of bringing vision to reality for transformational projects with their partnering cities.

This transfer is similar to the successful transfer of the Southbank Shuttle to the Transportation Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) for its long-term sustainability and expansion of the route to serve the Northern Kentucky river cities.

The City of Newport states it is firmly committed to the Purple People Bridge’s future.

With the continued support of Southbank and other regional partners, the city expects to secure the resources necessary to preserve, enhance, and maximize the bridge’s potential.

City of Newport