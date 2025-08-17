Covington kicks off celebration of 200 years of public education at Holmes High School Monday

In 1825, 20 students and one teacher gathered in a small log cabin, laying the foundation for Covington’s first public school.

Two centuries later, Covington Schools is honoring this historic milestone with a year-long celebration marking 200 years of public education in Covington.

The official kickoff will take place during Staff Opening Day on Monday, August 18, in the Holmes High School auditorium.

The event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. featuring Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman as the guest speaker.

Following the ceremony, all Covington Schools staff will gather on the Holmes football field for a commemorative photo arranged in the shape of “200” — symbolizing two centuries of learning, dedication, and community impact.

This celebration is more than a reflection of its history; it’s a recognition of the generations of students, educators, and community members who have shaped Covington Schools into what they are today.

Covington Schools is proud of its past and excited about its future.

Throughout the 2025–2026 school year, Covington Schools will host a variety of events and activities to celebrate its bicentennial, honoring both the legacy and future of public education in the community.